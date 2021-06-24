Advertisement

US jobless claims tick down to 411,000 as economy heals

FILE - A hiring sign shows in Vernon Hills, Ill., Friday, June 11, 2021.
FILE - A hiring sign shows in Vernon Hills, Ill., Friday, June 11, 2021.(Nam Y. Huh | AP Photo/Nam Y. Huh)
By Associated Press
Published: Jun. 24, 2021 at 8:39 AM EDT|Updated: 14 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

WASHINGTON (AP) — The number of Americans applying for unemployment benefits dropped last week, a sign that layoffs declined and the job market is improving.

The Labor Department said Thursday that jobless claims declined just 7,000 from the previous week to 411,000. The number of weekly applications for unemployment aid has fallen steadily this year from about 900,000 in January. The level of unemployment claims generally reflects the pace of layoffs.

As the pandemic fades, states and cities are lifting more business restrictions — California just fully reopened June 15 — and the economy is picking up as consumers are traveling, eating out more, and visiting movie theaters and amusement parks. Growth could top 10% at an annual rate in the April-June quarter, according to the Federal Reserve Bank of Atlanta.

With many employers desperate to hire, some states are starting to cut off several pandemic-related unemployment aid programs in response to business complaints that the assistance is making it harder for them to find workers. Starting this month, 26 states will end an extra $300 weekly federal unemployment payment and 22 of those states will also cut off all jobless assistance to self-employed, gig workers, and those out of work more than six months. The extra $300 ends nationwide Sept. 6.

Economists at Bank of America have estimated that those who earned less than $32,000 a year at their previous jobs can receive more in jobless aid with the extra $300. At the same time, the federal expansions of unemployment benefits have made it possible for millions of self-employed and contract workers who were previously not eligible for help to receive aid for the first time.

Four states — Alaska, Iowa, Mississippi, and Missouri — stopped providing the $300 payment last week. All but Alaska also cut off the two programs that covered the self-employed and the long-term jobless.

Copyright 2021 The Associated Press. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Police tape.
Police investigating death of missing man found shot in vehicle
Former NASCAR driver and Virginia businessman Hermie Sadler has filed a lawsuit challenging the...
New lawsuit challenges July 1 ban on skill games in Virginia
This lot, combined with another privately owned lot, is where the new hotel and parking garage...
Deal paused on project to bring Marriott Hotel and parking garage to downtown Roanoke
In this March 4, 2018, file photo, Vanessa Bryant, left, and Kobe Bryant arrive at the Oscars...
Kobe Bryant’s widow to settle lawsuit over deadly crash
Dr. Jenna Montana practices holistic medicine, including acupuncture, in Roanoke and New River...
Roanoke doctor explains how acupuncture helps provide relief for migraine patients

Latest News

Chief Jakari Young says the officer shot is 26 years old. (Source: WESH via CNN Newsource)
'We are heartbroken:' Officer shot in the head, manhunt underway.
The damaged building is seen at dawn in Surfside, Fla., on Thursday.
Wing of Miami-area condo collapses; at least 1 person dead
FILE - In this Wednesday, June 9, 2021 file photo, President Joe Biden speaks to American...
Biden administration expected to extend eviction moratorium
Surfside, Fla., Mayor Charles Burkett expresses astonishment at the condo collapse in his town...
Surfside mayor: Condo collapse 'most shocking thing that I think we've seen ever'