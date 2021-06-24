Virginia Museum of Transportation hosting 20th annual Star City Motor Madness

ROANOKE, Va. (WDBJ) - The Virginia Museum of Transportation’s Star City Motor Madness is back this weekend.

The 20th annual car and truck show is taking place rain or shine. You can head to downtown Roanoke from 10 a.m. to 4 p.m. Saturday, June 26, to see classic cars. Then afterward, you can attend a party for $5 at the Entertainment Plaza at the back of the Virginia Museum of Transportation from 5:30 p.m. to 10 p.m. Tickets are $25 for the main event and proceeds go to the museum.

“It feels absolutely wonderful to be able to have the event in the way we’ve done it year after year, and we hope everyone comes out to support the event and then comes to the after party down here,” Tom Cox, Executive VP of VMT and Founder of Star City Motor Madness, said.

Friday night, Junel 25, you can ride along Williamson Road with classic cars, trucks and motorcycles in a Cruise-In from 6 p.m. to 10 p.m. or you can sit by and watch.

