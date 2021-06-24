Advertisement

Panel of experts set to discuss Virginia’s new marijuana law

Marijuana Town Hall
By Pat Thomas
Published: Jun. 24, 2021 at 11:43 AM EDT|Updated: 20 minutes ago
ROANOKE, Va. (WDBJ) - Thursday night at 7, a panel of experts will discuss Virginia’s new marijuana law. The Zoom roundtable, called “Marijuana Legalization in Virginia: Just the Facts” is moderated by WDBJ7′s Joe Dashiell, with panelists including Roanoke County Commonwealth’s Attorney Brian T. Holohan, Roanoke County Police Chief Howard B. Hall, Dr. Robert L. Trestman, PhD, with Carilion Clinic and Virginia Tech Carilion School of Medicine, and Niles Comer, a certified peer recovery specialist and advocate.

The live stream will be in this story and on WDBJ7 Facebook.

Among the topics of discussion are what is and isn’t legal as of July 1, and potential impacts on our hometowns.

The roundtable is a partnership between Community Coalitions of Virginia, Prevention Council of Roanoke County, Roanoke Prevention Alliance and Community Coalitions of the New River Valley.

Beginning July 1 in Virginia, it will be legal for people 21+ to possess up to an ounce of marijuana for recreational use, with no intent to distribute, and to grow up to four marijuana plants per household.

Buying and selling marijuana won’t be legal in Virginia until January 1, 2024, and it will still be illegal as of July 1 to smoke marijuana in public.

The only legal sale of cannabis in Virginia is medical marijuana.

Virginia launches website to answer questions about cannabis

