Worker shortage? Don’t tell that to Roanoke County Fire and Rescue

ROANOKE, Va. (WDBJ) - Around the Roanoke area, the signs are clear: good help is hard to find.

But not for everyone.

Roanoke County Fire and Rescue is smack in the middle of its recruiting season, and according to fire chief Travis Griffith, things are looking good.

“Our application numbers are way up, which we’re fortunate for,” he said.

According to Griffith, about 170 recruits have applied so far this year, compared to about 125 last year, all for just 11 open slots.

“Through our hiring process, we do some practice sessions for our physical agility test. The people coming to those, those numbers for those are way up. And that’s kinda remained consistent, which is a good sign,” said Griffith

The good news for the Chief comes as businesses around the commonwealth are struggling to find employees, and other public safety recruits, for police especially, remain in short supply.

Griffith says over the last two years, he’s seen people look for two things: jobs where they can make a difference, and jobs that are, in his words, “pandemic proof.’

“You know, a career where a pandemic’s not going to shut down a business, or force people to stay home or force people to lose their jobs,” he said. “A lot of people know in this position you’re never gonna get rich, but there’s a great sense of self worth and self satisfaction.”

Despite the high turnout, Roanoke County Fire and Rescue is still recruiting. Applications will be available through July 11.

