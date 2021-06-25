Advertisement

Blacksburg Transit gets $5.15 million for electric buses

(WDBJ7)
By Pat Thomas
Published: Jun. 25, 2021 at 11:44 AM EDT|Updated: 1 hours ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

BLACKSBURG, Va. (WDBJ) - The U.S. Department of Transportation has announced a $5.15 million grant for Blacksburg Transit to buy new electric buses and charging equipment, with the goal of improving service reliability and air quality.

The grant is part of an effort to achieve the Biden-Harris Administration goal of a 50-percent reduction in greenhouse gas emissions by the end of the decade, according to USDOT.

The grant is one of 49 projects in 46 states and territories selected to receive $182 million in funding through the Low- or No-Emission (Low-No) Grant program, which funds the deployment of zero-emission and low-emission transit buses and supporting facilities.

“Public transit connects people to jobs, services, and loved ones – and when our transit buses produce low or zero emissions, it’s an even bigger win for communities,” said U.S. Transportation Secretary Pete Buttigieg. “There is overwhelming demand to support low and no emission transit all around the country – in both rural and urban areas – and meeting this need is a matter of climate responsibility and public health.”

Blacksburg Transit will get funds to buy battery-electric buses and charging equipment to replace older diesel vehicles. The project furthers Blacksburg Transit’s goal to become 100-percent battery-electric by 2032.

“The Federal Transit Administration is proud to partner with Blacksburg Transit to upgrade their fleet with newer, cleaner vehicles and facilities,” said FTA Administrator Nuria Fernandez. “These projects are all designed to take dirty buses off the road and replace them with clean, electric models, improving the air we breathe and protecting our planet for future generations.”

Copyright 2021 WDBJ. All rights reserved.

Most Read

This aerial photo shows part of the 12-story oceanfront Champlain Towers South Condo that...
Many feared dead after Florida beachfront condo collapses
Motorcyclist dies days after Franklin County crash
Marijuana Town Hall
Panel of experts discusses Virginia’s new marijuana law
Surveillance video shows the moment a Florida condo partially collapsed.
Caught on camera: Video shows Florida condo building collapse
A man visiting Palm Springs, Calif., suffered heat stroke and died Friday while walking to meet...
Man visiting California dies in 119-degree heat

Latest News

Police lights
Danville man dies after two-vehicle crash
Motorcyclist killed in Campbell County crash
The Backyard
Hometown Eats: The Backyard
The Backyard
Enjoy National Food Truck at The Backyard in Forest, VA