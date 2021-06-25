Blacksburg Transit gets $5.15 million for electric buses

BLACKSBURG, Va. (WDBJ) - The U.S. Department of Transportation has announced a $5.15 million grant for Blacksburg Transit to buy new electric buses and charging equipment, with the goal of improving service reliability and air quality.

The grant is part of an effort to achieve the Biden-Harris Administration goal of a 50-percent reduction in greenhouse gas emissions by the end of the decade, according to USDOT.

The grant is one of 49 projects in 46 states and territories selected to receive $182 million in funding through the Low- or No-Emission (Low-No) Grant program, which funds the deployment of zero-emission and low-emission transit buses and supporting facilities.

“Public transit connects people to jobs, services, and loved ones – and when our transit buses produce low or zero emissions, it’s an even bigger win for communities,” said U.S. Transportation Secretary Pete Buttigieg. “There is overwhelming demand to support low and no emission transit all around the country – in both rural and urban areas – and meeting this need is a matter of climate responsibility and public health.”

Blacksburg Transit will get funds to buy battery-electric buses and charging equipment to replace older diesel vehicles. The project furthers Blacksburg Transit’s goal to become 100-percent battery-electric by 2032.

“The Federal Transit Administration is proud to partner with Blacksburg Transit to upgrade their fleet with newer, cleaner vehicles and facilities,” said FTA Administrator Nuria Fernandez. “These projects are all designed to take dirty buses off the road and replace them with clean, electric models, improving the air we breathe and protecting our planet for future generations.”

