Advertisement

Car dealerships waiting on new inventory due to chip shortage

The lack of semi-conductors is affecting all electronics, and new cars are no exception
The last two available new trucks on the lot at Haley-Toyota of Roanoke.
The last two available new trucks on the lot at Haley-Toyota of Roanoke.(WDBJ)
By Rachel Schneider
Published: Jun. 25, 2021 at 4:25 PM EDT|Updated: 30 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

ROANOKE, Va. (WDBJ) - If you’re driving by a car dealership, you’ll notice more empty space than usual.

General Manager Chuch Baker says the lots at Haley Toyota of Roanoke are down to a third of what they should be for new cars.

“We should have 250, 300 new cars on the lot and instead we’ve got 60 or 70.”

Baker says this is due to a nationwide shortage of electronic chips that has drastically affected inventory for all manufacturers.

“Semi-conductors are all throughout the vehicle, there are hundreds of them, and there was a shortage and then all of sudden there was a fire in a semiconductor plant in Japan which made it even worse,” explains Baker.

Trucks have been an especially rare find, with the dealership only having two available due to the shortage, where they would normally have 60-80 in stock.

“What we’re having to do is sell out of our pipeline,” adds Baker. “Our salesmen have learned that vehicles we have coming in, a lot of them are already pre-sold.”

Staff says business has been good despite having to work around the shortage, and they do have plenty of used cars to sell, but it may be late fall or winter before they’re anywhere close to normal.

“It’s not just Toyota it’s Ford, Chevy, Nissan, everybody’s going to be shipping out cars at the same time. There may be a carrier shortage which may delay that a bit,” adds Baker.

Copyright 2021 WDBJ. All rights reserved.

Most Read

This aerial photo shows part of the 12-story oceanfront Champlain Towers South Condo that...
Many feared dead after Florida beachfront condo collapses
Surveillance video shows the moment a Florida condo partially collapsed.
Caught on camera: Video shows Florida condo building collapse
Motorcyclist dies days after Franklin County crash
Marijuana Town Hall
Panel of experts discusses Virginia’s new marijuana law
All Virginia public school systems are required to create a more inclusive environment for...
VDOE: All public schools required to have inclusive policy for transgender students by Fall 2021

Latest News

Lazy Bulldog Appearance
Lazy Bulldog Appearance
Courtesy Lazy Bulldog website
Celebrate ‘National Food Truck Day’ with Lazy Bulldog!
Courtesy U.S. Army Human Resources Command
WWII soldier’s remains finally return home to Richmond
Danville Police arrested 47-year-old James Edward Fultz for allegedly stabbing and killing his...
Martinsville man indicted for cabbie killing