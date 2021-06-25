Car dealerships waiting on new inventory due to chip shortage

ROANOKE, Va. (WDBJ) - If you’re driving by a car dealership, you’ll notice more empty space than usual.

General Manager Chuch Baker says the lots at Haley Toyota of Roanoke are down to a third of what they should be for new cars.

“We should have 250, 300 new cars on the lot and instead we’ve got 60 or 70.”

Baker says this is due to a nationwide shortage of electronic chips that has drastically affected inventory for all manufacturers.

“Semi-conductors are all throughout the vehicle, there are hundreds of them, and there was a shortage and then all of sudden there was a fire in a semiconductor plant in Japan which made it even worse,” explains Baker.

Trucks have been an especially rare find, with the dealership only having two available due to the shortage, where they would normally have 60-80 in stock.

“What we’re having to do is sell out of our pipeline,” adds Baker. “Our salesmen have learned that vehicles we have coming in, a lot of them are already pre-sold.”

Staff says business has been good despite having to work around the shortage, and they do have plenty of used cars to sell, but it may be late fall or winter before they’re anywhere close to normal.

“It’s not just Toyota it’s Ford, Chevy, Nissan, everybody’s going to be shipping out cars at the same time. There may be a carrier shortage which may delay that a bit,” adds Baker.

