Danville man dies after two-vehicle crash

DANVILLE, Va. (WDBJ) - A Danville man has died after a crash Tuesday in Pittsylvania County.

James March, 86, died in a hospital of injuries sustained in the crash, which happened at 9:49 a.m. June 22 in the 4100 block of Mount Cross Rd. (Route 750).

Virginia State Police say the driver of a Dodge Ram was headed south on Mount Cross Rd. when March, driving a Buick LeSabre, pulled out in front of the Ram. March was crossing Mount Cross Road from one private drive to another. The Ram collided with the passenger side of the Buick and both vehicles ran off the road.

The driver of the Dodge was not hurt.

The crash remains under investigation.

