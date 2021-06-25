Danville vaccination rates below state average; organizations continuing vaccination efforts

DANVILLE, Va. (WDBJ) - Since vaccines were made available, PATHS Community Medical Center has been working to make vaccines accessible, administering over 10,000 doses throughout the southside.

“We’ve done some in the office but it has definitely taken going out into the communities, safe places to churches to housing, really meeting our community where they are and feel safe,” said Shani Gaylord, Director of Community Programs with PATHS Community Medical Center.

Despite their efforts and drives from the Virginia Department of Emergency Management, VDH, and SOVAH Health, the rate of fully vaccinated people in Danville and neighboring counties is far below the state average.

Transportation and communication barriers between communities have been a major challenge.

“Some people have said if you didn’t come to me I would not have been able to get the vaccine, or we did a vaccine clinic all in Spanish where people have great questions but cannot ask in a different language so it been great to get out and target audiences.” said Gaylord.

The number of people getting vaccinated daily has decreased, Gaylord hopes they can turn that trend around before schools and events get back into full swing.

“Education is important because it’s different when you watch the news and they say you need to get it, well in our community ‘why do I need to get it’, it is just to feel safe for yourself and your family, especially like you mentioned, schools started and events are going on,” said Gaylord.

Walk-in vaccinations are available at Paths Community Medical Centers at all locations in the southside.

