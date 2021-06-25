Enjoy National Food Truck Day at The Backyard in Forest

FOREST, Va. (WDBJ) -Friday, June 25, is National Food Truck Day, but at The Backyard in Forest, every day is a good day to enjoy some food trucks!

For the last 3 months, the meat has been sizzlin’ and the hot dogs have been fryin’ at The Backyard. WDBJ7′s Katey Roshetko got the in-depth tour with property developer Chip Duff.

“How do you describe what The Backyard is for people may have never heard of it?” Roshetko asked.

“This has become a very family-focused food court for everyone to enjoy,” Duff said. “What we’ve done, we opened in March. All of this has happened in just the last couple of months and the public and the area around us has accepted it in a great way and made it a great thing.”

What was once a giant junkyard of old cars and a restaurant that had seen better days, is now a unique dining experience for the whole family.

“We’ve got a number of great venders here,” Duff said. “Everyone from The Pied Piper to JD’s Cafe to Papa O’s hot dogs and we’ve added more and we’re going to continue to add more.”

In fact, a new food truck is set to open its window this weekend.

“Rolled or Bowled is a food trailer that I just came up with myself,” Jordan Anderson. “We serve rice bowls and wraps.”

“And don’t forget funnel cakes!” Katey said. “Why funnel cakes?

“I checked the Facebook page and read the comments. And I saw a lot of people asking for them,” he said.

And Anderson isn’t the only one filling a need. The biggest requirement to be a part of The Backyard: serve what no one else has!

“The challenge now has been to keep putting in a different type of food so that we cannot over-duplicate the menu,” Duff said.

And the menu is vast because there are a dozen food trucks to choose from with more on the way.

“We’re actually doing a second food court with five more trucks,” Duff said.

But that’s not all. They’re also offering outdoor movie nights every Saturday.

“We were very fortunate to have enough room, to really develop further back as this has taken on a life of its own,” Duff said.

So whether you’re in the mood for a taco or a Philly cheese-steak, there’s something at The Backyard for everyone.

“It’s a great place to grab food, get some fun, get some fresh air and spend time with your family,” Duff said.

All of the food looked so good that WDBJ7′s Katey Roshetko sampled some of the vendors for this week’s Hometown Eats.

