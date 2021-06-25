Advertisement

A few storms return for the weekend

Muggy weather moves back in this weekend
By Meteorologist Leo Hirsbrunner
Published: Jun. 25, 2021 at 3:47 AM EDT|Updated: 1 hours ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn
  • Easterly winds keep it cooler than average
  • Muggy weather returns this weekend
  • Better rain chances next week

FRIDAY

The humidity makes a slight return and will only increase into the weekend as the summer pattern kicks back in. Temperatures also warm to the upper 70s to low 80s. Any rain chances remain very limited through Friday afternoon. An onshore flow from a sea breeze may throw more clouds and a slight shower chance late in the afternoon. Any coverage would be limited.

A stray shower is possible Friday afternoon moisture is pushed inland from the ocean.
A stray shower is possible Friday afternoon moisture is pushed inland from the ocean.(WDBJ)

SATURDAY - SUNDAY

The weekend will be as summer-like as it gets. Increased humidity along with highs in the mid to upper 80s. Any showers and storms would be isolated and mainly confined to the afternoon and early evening.

We'll feel humidity levels on the increase this weekend.
We'll feel humidity levels on the increase this weekend.(WDBJ)

NEXT WEEK

A more active and humid weather pattern will kick off early next week. No day looks like a wash-out, but we will return to the days of daily afternoon showers and storms. It appears the best chance of showers and storms will be in the western mountains thanks to the additional lift the mountains provide. Afternoon highs will reach the mid and upper 80s.

No day looks like a washout, but a few spotty showers and storms are possible during the...
No day looks like a washout, but a few spotty showers and storms are possible during the afternoon and evening.(WDBJ)

Most Read

This aerial photo shows part of the 12-story oceanfront Champlain Towers South Condo that...
Many feared dead after Florida beachfront condo collapses
Motorcyclist dies days after Franklin County crash
Marijuana Town Hall
Panel of experts discusses Virginia’s new marijuana law
Surveillance video shows the moment a Florida condo partially collapsed.
Caught on camera: Video shows Florida condo building collapse
A man visiting Palm Springs, Calif., suffered heat stroke and died Friday while walking to meet...
Man visiting California dies in 119-degree heat

Latest News

An easterly wind will increase out low level moisture making it feel a little more uncomfortable.
Friday June 25, Morning FastCast
The Hurricane Center is keeping an eye on a wave in the eastern Atlantic Ocean.
Thursday, June 24 - Evening Outlook
We'll feel humidity levels on the increase this weekend.
Pleasant weather continues through Friday
Mostly sunny today with highs in the lower 80s.
Thursday, June 24, Morning FastCast