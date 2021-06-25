A few storms return for the weekend

Easterly winds keep it cooler than average

Muggy weather returns this weekend

Better rain chances next week

FRIDAY

The humidity makes a slight return and will only increase into the weekend as the summer pattern kicks back in. Temperatures also warm to the upper 70s to low 80s. Any rain chances remain very limited through Friday afternoon. An onshore flow from a sea breeze may throw more clouds and a slight shower chance late in the afternoon. Any coverage would be limited.

A stray shower is possible Friday afternoon moisture is pushed inland from the ocean. (WDBJ)

SATURDAY - SUNDAY

The weekend will be as summer-like as it gets. Increased humidity along with highs in the mid to upper 80s. Any showers and storms would be isolated and mainly confined to the afternoon and early evening.

We'll feel humidity levels on the increase this weekend. (WDBJ)

NEXT WEEK

A more active and humid weather pattern will kick off early next week. No day looks like a wash-out, but we will return to the days of daily afternoon showers and storms. It appears the best chance of showers and storms will be in the western mountains thanks to the additional lift the mountains provide. Afternoon highs will reach the mid and upper 80s.