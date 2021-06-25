Great Race rolls into Galax on Saturday

GALAX, Va. (WDBJ) - More than 100 classic cars are traveling more than 2,000 miles this week, and on Saturday morning the Great Race will bring them to Galax.

The event started last Saturday in San Antonio, Texas and ends on Sunday in Greenville, South Carolina A team from Roanoke is still in the running, despite having major mechanical issues along the way.

Josh Hull is the Driver.

“I didn’t sleep for 30-some hours,” Hull told WDBJ7 in a phone interview Friday afternoon. “And I participate in the race, and I rebuild the brakes, but it kept us in the race and we’re still in the top ten. You know we’re trying to win the thing.”

A team from Galax is also in the race. The cars are due to arrive at the Galax Farmers Market around 11:15 Saturday morning.

Copyright 2021 WDBJ. All rights reserved.