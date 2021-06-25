Greenbrier workers prepare for creek cleanup

WHITE SULPHUR SPRINGS, W.Va. (WDBJ) - Five years ago, this creek running through White Sulphur Springs was roaring out of its banks.

Joey Miller remembers.

Walking along where the creek that feeds it runs through the Greenbrier golf courses, he was able to explain that it’s not so far away.

So, to take a positive way to remember those who died in the flood, he’s organized a cleanup for the creeks in town.

“It’s just like a highway pickup,” Miller, who’s the activities director at The Greenbrier’s Kate’s Mountain Lodge, said. “Our streams need that too because they’re starting to see a lot more love from people getting and being outdoors.”

They have some experience in the cleanup.

“We do this probably three times a year here at the Greenbrier,” Miller said. “But we want to go ahead and do it throughout the whole town of White Sulphur, and eventually move it on down to the Greenbrier River.”

The Greenbrier’s Director of Public Relations, Cam Huffman, said, “You know, the stream runs through the Greenbrier property, but it goes far beyond that as well. That’s sort of the idea behind this stream clean is that we want to take what we do here but run it beyond the fences of the Greenbrier and extend it to the entire community.”

Something that seems obvious to Miller, who is a White Sulphur Springs native.

“My family’s been here since the late 1900s,” he explained, “basically since the conception of White Sulphur as a town itself.”

And he wants to see everyone be able to enjoy the waters like he did as a kid.

“This is all about getting out into town and having the opportunity to help out there as well,” Miller said.

