Hotel Roanoke upgrades tech to host more hybrid events

ROANOKE, Va. (WDBJ) - As vaccinations rise, and cases of COVID-19 continue to fall, the region’s tourism industry is counting on a strong recovery. And Virginia’s Blue Ridge is considering what it will take to bring business travelers and groups back to local hotels.

Visitors are returning to Virginia’s Blue Ridge, with sports-related tourism and leisure travel leading the way.

“We see a spring bloom turning into a summer boom,” Visit Virginia’s Blue Ridge President Landon Howard told members of the organization’s Board of Directors Thursday morning.

Business travel, meetings and in-person events will take a little longer, but the region is re-imagining how it will serve that segment.

Hotel Roanoke has invested close to $500,000 in new technology designed for hybrid events. That means the hotel can provide a high-quality experience for groups that want in-person meetings and virtual attendance at the same time.

“It’s hard to get your CEO to pop in on a conference for five days,” said Hotel Roanoke General Manager Brian Wells, “but boy if you can let them participate on an hour general session when you have some dynamite technology, excellent connections, excellent sound quality, you know it adds to your event.”

The Chair of Visit Virginia’s Blue Ridge, Lee Wilhelm, said the region must cater to two different groups.

“Virtual meetings have really taken hold and a lot of people like ‘em,” Wilhelm told WDBJ7. “You hear a lot of people say we’re going to stay with them, yet you’ve got the same amount of people probably saying I want to be there in person.”

And in the end, Wells said a mixture of innovation, renovation and old school hospitality will bring them back.

“The entire team is ready to rock and roll and make your visit really special,” Wells said.

Copyright 2021 WDBJ. All rights reserved.