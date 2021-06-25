Lexington’s police chief learning more about community

LEXINGTON, Va. (WDBJ) - The new police chief is settling into her job and into the community.

Chief Angela Greene will be at the First Baptist Church next Tuesday evening at a Meet the Chief town hall, where she wants to hear from the community about their expectations and report on the results of an online poll the police have been doing.

”I have nothing but positive feedback from the community about their law enforcement, their police officers,” Greene said. “So that’s a great thing. I do want to get out there and have my officers out there more in the community, more visible, more on foot, bike patrol.”

Greene started in March after being the chief in Portsmouth.

