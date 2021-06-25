Advertisement

Lexington’s police chief learning more about community

The Lexington Police Department entrance.
The Lexington Police Department entrance.(WDBJ7 Photo)
By Bruce Young
Published: Jun. 25, 2021 at 7:13 PM EDT|Updated: 1 hour ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

LEXINGTON, Va. (WDBJ) - The new police chief is settling into her job and into the community.

Chief Angela Greene will be at the First Baptist Church next Tuesday evening at a Meet the Chief town hall, where she wants to hear from the community about their expectations and report on the results of an online poll the police have been doing.

”I have nothing but positive feedback from the community about their law enforcement, their police officers,” Greene said. “So that’s a great thing. I do want to get out there and have my officers out there more in the community, more visible, more on foot, bike patrol.”

Greene started in March after being the chief in Portsmouth.

Copyright 2021 WDBJ. All rights reserved.

Most Read

This aerial photo shows part of the 12-story oceanfront Champlain Towers South Condo that...
Many feared dead after Florida beachfront condo collapses
Surveillance video shows the moment a Florida condo partially collapsed.
Caught on camera: Video shows Florida condo building collapse
Motorcyclist dies days after Franklin County crash
Marijuana Town Hall
Panel of experts discusses Virginia’s new marijuana law
All Virginia public school systems are required to create a more inclusive environment for...
VDOE: All public schools required to have inclusive policy for transgender students by Fall 2021