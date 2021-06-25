LOA hosts Let’s Give Lunch drive-thru fundraiser

ROANOKE, Va. (WDBJ) - Roanoke’s Local Office on Aging hosted Let’s Give Lunch as a drive-thru event this year.

Cars rolled into North Roanoke Baptist Church to support Meals on Wheels and Nutrition Services for the area.

Each $20 lunch sold supported three hot dishes for seniors enrolled in Meals on Wheels.

The price of a meal this year was raised from $15 last year, but officials were happy to report a good turnout.

”It’s more needed than ever, Meals on Wheels in our area, with the aging population over 65,” says Ron Boyd, President, and CEO of the LOA. “In the next ten years that’ll be one in three, so we’ve got a lot of work to do.”

1,800 meals were sold at the fundraiser, people could buy tickets online before the event or donate to support the cause.

