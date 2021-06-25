Advertisement

LOA hosts Let’s Give Lunch drive-thru fundraiser

Let's Give Lunch
Let's Give Lunch(WDBJ)
By Rachel Schneider
Published: Jun. 25, 2021 at 1:53 PM EDT|Updated: 1 hour ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

ROANOKE, Va. (WDBJ) - Roanoke’s Local Office on Aging hosted Let’s Give Lunch as a drive-thru event this year.

Cars rolled into North Roanoke Baptist Church to support Meals on Wheels and Nutrition Services for the area.

Each $20 lunch sold supported three hot dishes for seniors enrolled in Meals on Wheels.

The price of a meal this year was raised from $15 last year, but officials were happy to report a good turnout.

”It’s more needed than ever, Meals on Wheels in our area, with the aging population over 65,” says Ron Boyd, President, and CEO of the LOA. “In the next ten years that’ll be one in three, so we’ve got a lot of work to do.”

1,800 meals were sold at the fundraiser, people could buy tickets online before the event or donate to support the cause.

Copyright 2021 WDBJ. All rights reserved.

Most Read

This aerial photo shows part of the 12-story oceanfront Champlain Towers South Condo that...
Many feared dead after Florida beachfront condo collapses
Motorcyclist dies days after Franklin County crash
Marijuana Town Hall
Panel of experts discusses Virginia’s new marijuana law
Surveillance video shows the moment a Florida condo partially collapsed.
Caught on camera: Video shows Florida condo building collapse
A man visiting Palm Springs, Calif., suffered heat stroke and died Friday while walking to meet...
Man visiting California dies in 119-degree heat

Latest News

NRV Nonprofit Fundraiser
NRV Nonprofit Fundraiser
For the last few seasons, they have not been able to put on a show due to the pandemic.
Summer Musical Enterprise hopes to return
Goodwill Gets Grant for Youth Training
Goodwill Industries of the Valleys
Goodwill receives $1.2 million in grants for youth career training