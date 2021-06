DANVILLE, Va. (WDBJ) - A Martinsville man has been indicted for the stabbing and killing of a cab driver.

The case against James Fultz IV now goes to Danville Circuit Court.

Danville Police arrested Fultz in January for the killing of Wendy Harris of Danville. She was driving a cab in which Fultz was riding

Fultz is charged with first-degree murder.

