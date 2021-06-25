Advertisement

Motorcyclist killed in Campbell County crash

(MGN)
By Pat Thomas
Published: Jun. 25, 2021
CAMPBELL COUNTY, Va. (WDBJ) - A Madison Heights man was killed early Friday in a crash in Campbell County.

Steven K. Bryant, 64, died at the scene of the crash at 6:45 a.m. June 25 on Route 460 at Doss Road.

Virginia State Police say the driver of a Mercedes SUV was headed north on Doss Road and had stopped at the stop sign at the intersection with 460. He then drove across the eastbound lanes and into the path of an eastbound Harley-Davidson motorcycle, ridden by Bryant. Bryant was not able to avoid the SUV, and the two vehicles collided.

The driver of the SUV was not injured.

Police say potential charges are pending the results of the investigation.

