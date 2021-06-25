Parking spaces on sale for annual 4th of July celebration in Danville

DANVILLE, Va. (WDBJ) - Tickets for parking spaces for Danville’s 4th of July fireworks celebration are on sale.

People can park their cars along the Dan River to see the show over the Martin Luther King Jr. Bridge.

Parking spaces are $25 and sales raise money for the future riverfront park.

“It’s going to be such an amazing experience to have, something so vital in this part of the river district, it’ll be a place for community gathering, community building, and relationship building for the city of Danville.” said Brittney Ham, Danville Parks and Recreation, Communications Specialist.

Tickets can be purchased at the Danville library.

