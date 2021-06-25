Advertisement

Parking spaces on sale for annual 4th of July celebration in Danville

By Kendall Davis
Published: Jun. 25, 2021 at 9:17 AM EDT|Updated: 28 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

DANVILLE, Va. (WDBJ) - Tickets for parking spaces for Danville’s 4th of July fireworks celebration are on sale.

People can park their cars along the Dan River to see the show over the Martin Luther King Jr. Bridge.

Parking spaces are $25 and sales raise money for the future riverfront park.

“It’s going to be such an amazing experience to have, something so vital in this part of the river district, it’ll be a place for community gathering, community building, and relationship building for the city of Danville.” said Brittney Ham, Danville Parks and Recreation, Communications Specialist.

Tickets can be purchased at the Danville library.

Copyright 2021 WDBJ. All rights reserved.

Most Read

This aerial photo shows part of the 12-story oceanfront Champlain Towers South Condo that...
Many feared dead after Florida beachfront condo collapses
Motorcyclist dies days after Franklin County crash
Marijuana Town Hall
Panel of experts discusses Virginia’s new marijuana law
Surveillance video shows the moment a Florida condo partially collapsed.
Caught on camera: Video shows Florida condo building collapse
A man visiting Palm Springs, Calif., suffered heat stroke and died Friday while walking to meet...
Man visiting California dies in 119-degree heat

Latest News

PATHS Community Medical Center working to vaccinate people in the southside
Danville vaccination rates below state average; organizations continuing vaccination efforts
WDBJ7's Katey Roshetko samples an array of food options at The Backyard in Forest.
Hometown Eats: The Backyard in Forest
Coronavirus
VDH reports 142 new COVID cases Friday
Texas outfielder Eric Kennedy (30) runs home on a wild pitch by Virginia pitcher Mike Vasil...
Texas defeats Virginia 6-2 to reach bracket final at CWS