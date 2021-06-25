Advertisement

Roanoke gun violence up 200 percent over last year

Downtown Roanoke crime scene on June 20, 2021
Downtown Roanoke crime scene on June 20, 2021(WDBJ7)
By Pete DeLuca
Published: Jun. 25, 2021 at 1:22 PM EDT|Updated: 1 hours ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

ROANOKE, Va. (WDBJ) - Gun violence in the Star City has doubled since last year.

Friday, Roanoke Police briefed the city’s Gun Violence Prevention Commission on the latest crime statistics.

So far, this year, there have been 31 shootings, compared to 15 at this point last year.

Homicides have more than tripled, from two to seven, and aggravated assaults have doubled, from 12 to 24.

A majority of victims have been teens and young adults, according to RPD Crime Analyst Andrew Reece.

“There’s a large clustering, if you will, of victims between the ages of 16 to 25,” said Reese. “60 percent of our victims fall into that very small window in terms of age grouping.”

So far, only seven shooters have been identified. All are between the ages of 11 and 25.

Copyright 2021 WDBJ. All rights reserved.

Most Read

This aerial photo shows part of the 12-story oceanfront Champlain Towers South Condo that...
Many feared dead after Florida beachfront condo collapses
Motorcyclist dies days after Franklin County crash
Marijuana Town Hall
Panel of experts discusses Virginia’s new marijuana law
Surveillance video shows the moment a Florida condo partially collapsed.
Caught on camera: Video shows Florida condo building collapse
A man visiting Palm Springs, Calif., suffered heat stroke and died Friday while walking to meet...
Man visiting California dies in 119-degree heat

Latest News

Danville Police arrested 47-year-old James Edward Fultz for allegedly stabbing and killing his...
Martinsville man indicted for cabbie killing
Richfield Living resident Jean Johnson holds a birdhouse here that volunteers later hung up to...
United Way of Roanoke Valley volunteers add joy to senior living homes by hanging birdhouses
German police say several people have been killed and others injured in a knife attack in the...
Knife attack in German city leaves 3 dead, suspect arrested
Let's Give Lunch
LOA hosts Let’s Give Lunch drive-thru fundraiser