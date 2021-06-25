Roanoke marijuana town hall panelists give opinions, guidance on upcoming legalization

ROANOKE, Va. (WDBJ) - With Virginia set to legalize recreational marijuana use in only one week, WDBJ7 moderated a virtual town hall Thursday in a quest to answer questions surrounding legalization.

Panelists threw out some unprompted opinions in the first part of the event.

“I really can’t find a single benefit of this,” said Howard Hall, Roanoke County police chief.

“Bottom line is, this is a real challenge for us. No good is going to come from using marijuana,” said Dr. Robert Trestman with Carilion.

But, some questions later give a guide as to what will happen in only a week. First, who can have it?

“An adult who is 21 years old or older may possess up to one ounce legally,” said Brian Holohan, Roanoke County commonwealth’s attorney.

Anyone 21 or older can also have up to four plants in a household, regardless of the number of people inside.

There’s still a number of things that are illegal, including smoking it in public, selling it and driving high.

Hall says he expects more incidents of driving high in the future.

“We expect to see more people using it. The more people that use it, the more likely it someone is to get behind the wheel and drive while under the influence,” said Hall.

Trestman says the more frequent usage of it can also have impacts.

He says being under the influence more often causes more issues.

“It’s making it more difficult for them to concentrate, it is making it more difficult for them to remember, it is causing for many people a worsening of those very symptoms that they think it might help,” said Trestman.

Holohan also says he expects his office to see a higher workload related to the legalization.

Copyright 2021 WDBJ. All rights reserved.