Sens. Warner and Kaine introduce legislation to help Minor League Baseball teams

Salem Memorial Ballpark
Salem Memorial Ballpark(WDBJ7)
By Pete DeLuca
Published: Jun. 25, 2021 at 4:08 PM EDT|Updated: 47 minutes ago
SALEM, Va. (WDBJ) - In a year when the lights went dark on the entertainment industry, the fate of Minor League Baseball was no different.

“Without the season, we were certainly in the red for last year,” said Salem Red Sox General Manager Allen Lawrence.

After the 2020 season was canceled, 2021 has brought a resurgence of fans for teams like the Salem Red Sox.

“We’ve had a lot of people that just want to get back out to the ballpark,” said Lawrence.

But that’s still not enough to offset the loss in game day revenue from last year.

That’s where new legislation from Virginia Senators Mark Warner and Tim Kaine aims to help.

“It’s important to provide support for these teams,” said Kaine.

Kaine and Warner are among a bipartisan group of lawmakers introducing the Minor League Baseball Relief Act.

It would provide up to $550 million in federal funding to Minor League clubs nationwide in the form of $10 million grants.

Virginia has nine teams that could benefit, including the Salem Red Sox, The Lynchburg Hillcats, the Danville Otterbots, and the Pulaski River Turtles.

“These teams need help,” said Kaine.  “Minor League teams are a wonderful part of Virginia’s history.  They go back a long way.”

The money provided in the grants would be able to be used for payroll, rent, utilities, and payments to contractors.

It would come from repurposed federal COVID-19 relief funding and would be administered by the Small Business Administration.

“It really just helps us bring things back into the ballpark and be an important piece of the community again and it’ll really help us get our head above water once again,” said Lawrence.

