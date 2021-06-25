Advertisement

Texas defeats Virginia 6-2 to reach bracket final at CWS

Texas outfielder Eric Kennedy (30) runs home on a wild pitch by Virginia pitcher Mike Vasil...
Texas outfielder Eric Kennedy (30) runs home on a wild pitch by Virginia pitcher Mike Vasil (48) during a baseball game in the College World Series Thursday, June 24, 2021, at TD Ameritrade Park in Omaha, Neb. (AP Photo/John Peterson)(John Peterson | AP)
By Associated Press
Published: Jun. 25, 2021 at 8:56 AM EDT|Updated: 50 minutes ago
OMAHA, Neb. (AP) — Ivan Melendez singled in the go-ahead run and Zach Zubia broke the game open with a three-run double in the ninth inning as Texas knocked Virginia out of the College World Series with a 6-2 victory Thursday.

The No. 2 national seed Longhorns won their second elimination game to reach the Bracket 2 final. They’ll play Mississippi State needing to win Friday night and again Saturday to advance to the best-of-three finals.

The loss ended an impressive postseason run for the Cavaliers. They made the NCAA Tournament as a No. 3 regional seed and were playing their seventh elimination game.

