Advertisement

Trudeau: Canada is ashamed about schools for Indigenous kids

By Associated Press
Published: Jun. 25, 2021 at 2:09 PM EDT|Updated: 54 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

TORONTO (AP) — Prime Minister Justin Trudeau says Canadians are “horrified and ashamed” by their government’s longtime policy of forcing Indigenous children to attend boarding schools — institutions where hundreds of unmarked graves have now been found.

Indigenous leaders said this week that 600 or more remains were discovered at the Marieval Indian Residential School, which operated from 1899 to 1997 in the province of Saskatchewan.

Last month, some 215 remains were reported at a similar school in British Columbia.

More than 150,000 Indigenous children were forced to attend state-funded Christian schools in a campaign to assimilate them into Canadian society.

Copyright 2021 The Associated Press. All rights reserved.

Most Read

This aerial photo shows part of the 12-story oceanfront Champlain Towers South Condo that...
Many feared dead after Florida beachfront condo collapses
Motorcyclist dies days after Franklin County crash
Marijuana Town Hall
Panel of experts discusses Virginia’s new marijuana law
Surveillance video shows the moment a Florida condo partially collapsed.
Caught on camera: Video shows Florida condo building collapse
A man visiting Palm Springs, Calif., suffered heat stroke and died Friday while walking to meet...
Man visiting California dies in 119-degree heat

Latest News

President Joe Biden walks to board Marine One on the Ellipse near the White House grounds,...
Biden celebrates Pride Month, highlighting LGBTQ rights
Danville Police arrested 47-year-old James Edward Fultz for allegedly stabbing and killing his...
Martinsville man indicted for cabbie killing
FILE - In this April 20, 2021 file image from video, former Minneapolis police Officer Derek...
LIVE: Chauvin could face decades-long sentence in Floyd’s death
FILE - In this Jan. 12, 2021, file photo President Donald Trump walks to board Marine One on...
Trump’s company could face criminal charges in New York City
Richfield Living resident Jean Johnson holds a birdhouse here that volunteers later hung up to...
United Way of Roanoke Valley volunteers add joy to senior living homes by hanging birdhouses