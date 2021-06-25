United Way of Roanoke Valley volunteers add joy to senior living homes by hanging birdhouses

ROANOKE, Va. (WDBJ) - Volunteers spent the day adding joy to senior living homes during United Way of Roanoke Valley’s second Day of Action. They hung birdhouses in trees on the Richfield Living campus in Salem, so seniors can look at from their windows and use the to feed the birds.

“[Song birds] sing beautiful and the birdhouses are going to be neat to see the blue birds come,” Richfield Living senior resident Jean Johnson said.

Volunteers, including adults with learning challenges from Katie’s Place Day Support, hung birdhouses all throughout the Richfield campus.

“United Way Worldwide kind of challenged us to enrich the lives of seniors in their own spaces, so that means in their homes or in their own living facilities like this one, so the challenge was to enrich it, so we thought bringing houses, birdhouses, to the local community could enrich their lives. They can learn about birds, they can enjoy the pretty houses,” Brooke Gill, Volunteer Coordinator for the United Way of Roanoke Valley, said.

This generous act was part two for the United Way of Roanoke Valley’s Day of Action.

“It’s about bringing people together to support the community as a collective and that’s what United Way is about, bringing people together to collaborate,” Gill said.

It’s the little things that can add a lot of light after such a dark year.

“I’m happy, I’m glad that we can get out and actually enjoy the birdhouses, this is an enjoyment, truly,” Johnson said.

“People come up and volunteer to build the houses and then put them up, it’s just a wonderful way to engage the community and engage our residents,” Esteban Duran-Ballen, Chief Operating Officer of Richfield Living, said.

Volunteers also hung up birdhouses at the South Roanoke Nursing Home.

