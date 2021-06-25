Advertisement

Women accused of stealing $100K in merchandise from Walmarts across 5 states

Mary Garcia (left) and Melinda Rodriguez (right) face several charges for organized retail theft.
By Debra Dolan
Published: Jun. 25, 2021 at 12:06 PM EDT|Updated: 1 hour ago
MESA, Ariz. (Gray News) – Police arrested two women accused of stealing over $100,000 in merchandise from Walmart stores across five states.

According to the Mesa Police Department, Mary Garcia, 47, and Melinda Rodriguez, 38, face several charges for organized retail theft.

Police said Wednesday in a news release that the pair would use the in-store scanning app from Walmart in order to use the quick pay at the checkout, but ultimately would bypass payment and walk out with the unpaid items.

“By using the app, the suspect gave the appearance that they were paying for the items,” police said.

Law enforcement teamed up with Walmart Loss Prevention and launched an investigation in March 2021.

Over time, Garcia and Rodriguez were tracked using the same tactic for thefts in Arizona, California, Utah, Colorado and Texas.

Police say Garcia was responsible for about $72,000 in stolen items in Maricopa County alone, while Rodriguez was responsible for about $34,000 in stolen merchandise.

