Additional mobile vaccine clinics head to Lynchburg as city spars with low young adult vaccine rates

LYNCHBURG, Va. (WDBJ) - A number of mobile vaccine clinics will take place in the hill city through Tuesday.

The health district says those are part of an effort to reach underserved areas.

Currently 38% of the city has had at least one dose, one of the lower rates in the state.

However, the health district says they’re doing well in every age group except people in their 20s.

“It’s true they personally may have a lower risk of severe illness or death. They’re exposing those they love to higher risk by not getting vaccinated,” said Lindsey Lockewood, Central Virginia Health District population health manager.

Below is a list of times and places where you can get the single-dose Johnson and Johnson vaccine. You must be 18 or older to receive the vaccine.

Saturday, June 26 – 9 a.m. to noon - Rivermont Baptist Church, 400 Fauquier St.

Saturday, June 26 – 2 to 5 p.m. - Moose Lodge, 2307 Lakeside Drive

Sunday, June 27 – 9 a.m. to 3 p.m. - Miller Park (pool side), 2100 Park Ave.

Monday, June 28 – 9 a.m. to noon - McCausland Ridge Apartments, 2075 Langhorne Road

Monday, June 28 – 2 to 5 p.m. - Langview Apartments, 2229 Yorktown Ave.

Tuesday, June 29 – 2 to 5 p.m. - Brookside Apartments, 89 Belle Terre Drive

