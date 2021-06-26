COVID in VA: percent positivity ticks upward, hospitalizations drop

RICHMOND, Va. (WDBJ) - The Virginia Department of Health is reporting 679,680 total cases of COVID-19 across the commonwealth as of Saturday, June 26, 2021, dating to the beginning of the pandemic in March 2020. That’s up 208 from the 679,472 reported Friday, a larger increase than the 142 new cases reported from Thursday to Friday.

Per the latest update from the state’s vaccine dashboard, 8,937,705 doses of vaccine have been administered in Virginia as of Friday, up from the 8,915,179 doses reported Thursday. 58.3% of the state’s population has gotten at least one dose, with 50% fully vaccinated. 70.4% of Virginians 18 and over have received at least one dose and 60.9% are fully vaccinated. Vaccination statistics for Saturday have not yet been released.

7,665,096 PCR (polymerase chain reaction) tests have been conducted in Virginia as of Saturday, with a 1.5% positivity rate from those tests over the last week, up from the 1.3% reported Friday.

As of Saturday, there have been 11,392 recorded coronavirus-related deaths in the commonwealth since the pandemic’s beginning, up from 11,389 Friday.

232 people across Virginia are hospitalized as of Saturday with confirmed or test-pending cases of COVID-19, up from the 250 reported Friday. 57,145 COVID patients have been released from hospitals in Virginia since the beginning of the pandemic. That’s according to the Virginia Hospital and Healthcare Association, which gets a daily report from hospitals around the commonwealth.

These hospital numbers are different from those reported by VDH, which only gathers hospitalization status at the time each case is investigated by VDH and is an under-representation of Virginia hospitalizations.

Any new confirmed cases from health departments throughout the state the rest of the day won’t show up until at least the following day on the state list, as the official numbers are only updated once a day, with a 5 p.m. cutoff each day for new cases to be reflected on the next day’s list.

