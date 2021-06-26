Advertisement

Galax rolls out the red carpet for the Great Race

By Joe Dashiell
Published: Jun. 26, 2021 at 7:37 PM EDT|Updated: 1 hour ago
GALAX, Va. (WDBJ) - While Roanoke celebrated classic cars and trucks during Star City Motor Madness, Galax rolled out the red carpet for the Great Race.

The Great Race started in San Antonio Texas last weekend, and on Saturday more than 100 vintage vehicles arrived in downtown Galax for a brief visit.

This year, the field includes the Crooked Road Racers from Galax, with Dr. Tom Littrell behind the wheel, and Coleman Davis and Nathaniel Donoley navigating. Littrell’s wife Faye is driving the support vehicle. The team is sponsored by Boy Scouts of America Troop 188.

The cars left Galax Saturday afternoon and were headed to Mooresville, North Carolina for the night. The Great Race ends Sunday in Greenville, South Carolina.

