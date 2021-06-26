Advertisement

Golf continues to grow in popularity across central Virginia

By Madison McNamee
Published: Jun. 25, 2021 at 6:03 PM EDT|Updated: 23 hours ago
ALBEMARLE COUNTY, Va. (WVIR) - More free time gives people more tee time. Golf is seeing a rise in popularity across central Virginia, the Shenandoah Valley, and beyond.

Meadowcreek Golf Course has been busy lately. Director Rion Summers says he has not seen the sport this popular since Tiger Wood’s debut.

“What we found is that those times that were largely unsold pre-COVID had filled up with all those golfers,” he said. “We’d have a nice steady flow all day long. It’s really advantageous for us.”

Meadowcreek made some adjustments to help reduce the rick of the coronavirus.

“We’ve adopted the 15 minute tee time as opposed to 10 so it spreads out the folks on the golf course,” Summers said. “COVID restricted us from keeping folks from going inside the clubhouse, so we were running about 60% of what we normally have.”

Even with the changes, people keep on coming.

“If all the indicators that I see here, I don’t see it slowing down anytime soon. This has been incredible to see participation levels increase at the level they have been,” Summers said. “We have the clubhouse open, we’re seeing sales come back up.”

A crowded Meadowcreek is now just par for the course.

