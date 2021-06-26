Group turns to prayer in fight against gun violence

ROANOKE, Va. (WDBJ) - As people came together Saturday morning outside the Goodwill Youth HQ in Roanoke, they heard news of another shooting.

“We know just on last night someone was shot on Orange Avenue,” Charnika Elliott told the audience. “I mean it’s getting to be ridiculous and out of control.”

And they saw more than a dozen empty chairs representing local victims of gun violence in just the last year and a half.

“It’s easy to blame people for what’s happening,” said Rev. Cecil Scott, Pastor of The Vine Church. “But until we take responsibility ourselves, it will never end.”

The prayer breakfast was organized by FEDUP, Families Expecting Deliverance using Prayer, a group that was founded by Roanokers who have lost family members to gun violence, and now embrace others facing the same trauma.

“We want them to know that we are still there,” said FEDUP Co-founder Renea Taylor. “Their loved one is still important to us. We are still here to support them. There is no time-stamp. There is no time limit on their grief, or our support.”

“You can see one name on the news today or tomorrow, and you don’t see the impact,” said FEDUP Co-founder Rita Joyce, “but when you look at those 20 chairs you literally see the impact that gun violence has done in this city.”

Noting that many of the cases remain unsolved, speakers urged others to “say something if they see something.”

And they turned to the power of prayer, and the hope that the community will heal.

“As we pray now for the day when the peacemakers themselves will be out of work,” said Rev. Tim Harvey, Pastor of Oak Grove Church of the Brethren, “because evil will have been defeated, and peace is all that will remain.”

