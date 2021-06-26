Humidity is on the rise along with our rain chances

Humidity continues to increase this weekend

Isolated showers and storms are possible the next few days

90s return for the start of the week

SATURDAY - SUNDAY

High pressure off the Mid-Atlantic coast will bring in a gradual increase in clouds today thanks to a southeast wind off the Atlantic ocean. A few scattered showers are also possible, mainly east of the Blue Ridge. Temperatures climb into the 70s and mid 80s with muggy conditions. Sunday looks similar with morning clouds and some afternoon sunshine with highs in the upper 80s. there will be a better chance for afternoon storms, but any activity looks to be West of the Blue Ridge.

A mix of sun and clouds is expected today. (WDBJ Weather)

A stray showers is possible to the East today. (WDBJ Weather)

NEXT WEEK

A Summer-like pattern returns for the weekend and next week. (WDBJ Weather)

A more active and humid weather pattern will kick off early next week. No day looks like a wash-out, but we will return to the days of daily afternoon showers and storms for the first half of the week. Afternoon highs will reach the mid and upper 80s with areas along and east of the Blue Ridge back into the 90s at times. By the end of the week an area of low pressure will move through the Great Lakes and its associated cold front will bring more rain and storm chances. At this time the best chance could be on Thursday.