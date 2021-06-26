Lynchburg area faith leaders gather to call an end to violence

LYNCHBURG, Va. (WDBJ) - There was a strong sense of community Friday evening at Miller Park.

Hundreds of people gathered together through voice and song to call an end to recent violence.

Lynchburg has seen seven homicides this year and faith leaders are saying enough is enough.

“The whole intent is for us to start taking back our neighborhoods, encouraging our young men and women that are struggling out there to give more hope,” said James Camm with One Community One Voice.

Camm says a total of 52 area churches joined in the calling Friday.

Some of the clergy even put themselves on stage to say change starts with us.

“I hope that we don’t allow hate a place of respectability,” said Ricky Hailstock, White Rock Baptist Church pastor.

“Each one of us have an ability to change a life,” said Camm.

Community members also prayed and sang along, but say they want things to change as well, starting by being with each other.

“The more we get together, the better off we are,” said Roy Burgess.

“We should be out there just, you know, connecting. We’re family, everybody should be together,” said Eva Davis.

Camm says having churches attend was the essence of the event.

He says churches have always been there for disasters and that Lynchburg’s violence should be seen as one.

“This is disasters when you see this many deaths. We should be the refuge place and we have to come out to the community to show that we are still there,” said Camm.

He says change won’t happen overnight, but loving each other can start now.

