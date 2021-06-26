Advertisement

O’Connor extended as head baseball coach at UVA

The extension follows a 2021 spring in which he recorded his 300th ACC victory, becoming one of only eight coaches to reach the milestone.
(WHSV)
By Eddie Callahan
Published: Jun. 26, 2021 at 1:59 PM EDT|Updated: 43 minutes ago
CHARLOTTESVILLE, Va. (WDBJ) - University of Virginia head baseball coach Brian O’Connor will be with the Wahoos through the 2027 season, the school announced Friday.

“We are incredibly fortunate to have Brian O’Connor leading our program,” athletics director Carla Williams added. “He is the ultimate professional, an amazing leader and a great representative of the University of Virginia.”

O’Connor brought the program to new heights during his 18 years at the helm. The school’s first national championship in 2015 is accompanied by an overall record of 750-319, good for a .701 winning percentage.

During his time at the University of Virginia, O’Connor coached 84 players on their way to be chosen in the MLB First-Year player draft.

A collection of 28 Cavaliers that were coached by O’Connor went on to make their Major League debuts.

