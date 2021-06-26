One taken to hospital following Roanoke shooting

ROANOKE, Va. (WDBJ) - A man was taken to the hospital Friday night following a shooting in the 2300 block of Orange Avenue NE.

Roanoke Police say the incident was reported at around 9 p.m. They found the man with what appeared to be a serious gunshot wound and the “details are limited” regarding the case.

No suspects were found.

Anyone with helpful tips can contact 540-344-8500 or send a message to 274637 (beginning the message with “RoanokePD”). Both methods can remain anonymous, according to Roanoke Police.

