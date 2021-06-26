Thousands turn out for Star City Motor Madness

ROANOKE, Va. (WDBJ) - Star City Motor Madness lived up to its name Saturday, as thousands of people turned out to view hundreds of classic cars.

Streets in downtown Roanoke were blocked off for the annual car and truck show. And they were filled with people who came to admire a wide range of vintage cars and trucks.

Jim Cox drove his 1979 Ford F-100 from West Jefferson, North Carolina to take part for the first time.

“And you have to go a long way to see this quality, this group, this magnitude of the vehicles that’s here,” Cox told WDBJ7. “So I think they’ve done an excellent job. And we’re very impressed. And we’ll be back.”

This is the 20th anniversary of Star City Motor Madness. The event benefits the Virginia Museum of Transportation and other local non-profits.

Copyright 2021 WDBJ. All rights reserved.