Virginia school board votes to remove officers from halls

The Washington Post reports that the Arlington Public Schools board unanimously approved the change on Thursday.
By Associated Press
Published: Jun. 26, 2021 at 4:34 PM EDT|Updated: 1 hour ago
ARLINGTON, Va. (AP) — A Virginia school district is removing police officers from its school hallways. The Washington Post reports that the Arlington Public Schools board unanimously approved the change on Thursday.

Schools Superintendent Francisco Durán says law enforcement agencies will respond to emergencies but no longer will have officers stationed at the school starting this fall.

Durán based his recommendation to remove police officers on the findings of a work group that examined the school district’s relationship with the Arlington County Police Department.

