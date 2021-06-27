COVID percent positivity remains at 1.5% in Virginia

RICHMOND, Va. (WDBJ) - The Virginia Department of Health is reporting 679,829 total cases of COVID-19 across the commonwealth as of Sunday, June 27, 2021, dating to the beginning of the pandemic in March 2020. That’s up 148 from the 679,680 reported Saturday, a smaller increase than the 208 new cases reported from Friday to Saturday.

Per the latest update from the state’s vaccine dashboard, 8,962,502 doses of vaccine have been administered in Virginia as of Saturday, up from the 8,937,705 doses reported Friday. 58.4% of the state’s population has gotten at least one dose, with 50.1% fully vaccinated. 70.5% of Virginians 18 and over have received at least one dose and 61.1% are fully vaccinated. New vaccination statistics for Sunday have not yet been released.

7,671,889 PCR (polymerase chain reaction) tests have been conducted in Virginia as of Sunday, with a 1.5% positivity rate from those tests over the last week, the same as reported Saturday.

As of Sunday, there have been 11,397 recorded coronavirus-related deaths in the commonwealth since the pandemic’s beginning, up from 11,392 Saturday.

258 people across Virginia are hospitalized as of Sunday with confirmed or test-pending cases of COVID-19, up from the 232 reported Saturday. 57,152 COVID patients have been released from hospitals in Virginia since the beginning of the pandemic. That’s according to the Virginia Hospital and Healthcare Association, which gets a daily report from hospitals around the commonwealth.

These hospital numbers are different from those reported by VDH, which only gathers hospitalization status at the time each case is investigated by VDH and is an under-representation of Virginia hospitalizations.

Any new confirmed cases from health departments throughout the state the rest of the day won’t show up until at least the following day on the state list, as the official numbers are only updated once a day, with a 5 p.m. cutoff each day for new cases to be reflected on the next day’s list.

