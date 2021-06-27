Advertisement

New business opens in Martinsville after owner picks up new skill during the pandemic

A business in Martinsville celebrated their grand opening moving into a brick and mortar location.
New Martinsville Business June 2021
New Martinsville Business June 2021(WDBJ)
By Kendall Davis
Published: Jun. 27, 2021 at 7:16 PM EDT|Updated: 15 minutes ago
MARTINSVILLE, Va. (WDBJ) - A business in Martinsville celebrated their grand opening moving into a brick and mortar location.

Unique Styles and Designs offers event decor and floral arraignments.

While the event side of business slowed down during the pandemic, the owner, Shatera Robertson, used that time and develop a new skill and expand her services.

“I decided to actually get more experience, I went into floral’s, so going into floral’s during the pandemic it actually helped me bring my business to another level.” said Robertson.

Robertson is also excited to join the revitalization effort in uptown Martinsville.

