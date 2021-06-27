Suspect in South Boston murder in custody

SOUTH BOSTON, Va. (WDBJ) - Bonita Barksdale, is coming to grips with the death of her boyfriend of 11 years, 48-year-old, Imil Wheeler.

“I’m hurt because Imil don’t nothing to nobody, Imil is the type of person if he see you he going to speak whether he knows you or not, if he can help you he’ll help you he doesn’t mess with anybody.” said Barksdale.

Early Saturday morning, South Boston Police were called to Sentara Halifax Regional Hospital, after two victims with stab wounds arrived.

Imil Wheeler had multiple stab wounds and 40-year-old Lavonnyea Ali suffered from a stab wound to her arm.

Wheeler died later that morning.

Police determined the incident happened at the Willow Oaks Apartment and the suspect, Lional Barnett, turned in himself and is now facing charges for murder and attempted murder.

Police say everyone involved in the incident knew each other however, they have not said what led up to the stabbing.

With Barnett behind bars, Barksdale only hopes that justice for the man she loved is served.

“His family can write him, go see him, call him, Imil’s family can’t do nothing, all they can do is remember him, so I really think whatever he gets he deserves.” said Barksdale.

Copyright 2021 WDBJ. All rights reserved.