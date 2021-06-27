Warm and humid with a few storms possible today

Isolated to scattered storms possible today

High climb into the start of the week

Best chances of rain expected for the end of the week

SUNDAY

High pressure remains off the Mid-Atlantic coast allowing for a rise in humidity and some slightly warmer temperatures this afternoon. We will likely see more sunshine today allowing for more instability in the atmosphere. This will allow for the development of isolated to scattered storms this afternoon that will subside after sunset. Much of the activity looks to be along and west of the Blue Ridge.

Warm and humid with isolated storms possible this afternoon. (WDBJ Weather)

MONDAY - WEDNESDAY

The first half of the week looks to be the warmest days as high pressure continues to build. There is a chance of an isolated storm or two on Monday afternoon. Highs will reach the mid and upper 80s with areas along and east of the Blue Ridge back into the lower 90s.

By Wednesday we will be watching a slow moving front to our Northwest. At this time this looks to bring our best rain chances for the end of the week.

A stronger front looks to arrive later this week. (WDBJ Weather)

TROPICS

The tropics continue to to remain active. Another cluster of storms will be something to watch in the middle of the Atlantic in the next few days. At this time the chances of this forming into a tropical system are very low and many models are showing rainfall impacting states to our South. We will continue to monitor this system and the other system in the Eastern Atlantic.