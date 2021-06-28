Altavista on Track creates new fall festival similar to Uncle Billy’s Day

ALTAVISTA, Va. (WDBJ) - An Altavista organization will put on a new fall festival this year.

Altavista on Track will host Uncle Billy’s Barbecue, Bourbon and Beer Festival in October.

The event will feature a barbecue competition, live music and drinks from local and regional distilleries and breweries.

The creation of the festival comes after the cancellation of Uncle Billy’s Day for now two years in a row.

Organizers say they hope to turn the event into an annual festival depending on the success of this year’s event.

“Just something that people can look forward to every year, mark on their calendars, coming down here and I think it’s gonna be a great event,” said George Sandridge, Altavista on Track executive director.

You can learn more and purchase tickets early here. Tickets, excluding the VIP package, will also be available at the door.

