Big Ten/ACC Challenge matchups unveiled; Hokies play Maryland, Virginia hosts Iowa

GREENSBORO, N.C. (TheACC.com) – The matchups for the 2021 Big Ten/ACC Challenge for men’s basketball have been finalized. The 23rd annual event, which consists of all 14 Big Ten teams against 14 ACC teams in a competition for the Commissioner’s Cup, is scheduled for Monday, Nov. 29 through Wednesday, Dec. 1.

All 14 games will air on ESPN’s networks and be available to stream via the ESPN app. Game times and broadcast networks will be announced at a later date.

There are five first-time Big Ten/ACC Challenge contests this year: Iowa-Virginia, Minnesota-Pitt, Miami-Penn State, Nebraska-NC State and Maryland-Virginia Tech. In addition, reigning ACC champion Georgia Tech will play Wisconsin in the Challenge for the first time since the third event in 2001.

Since the inception of the Big Ten/ACC Challenge in 1999, the ACC holds a 12-7-3 advantage in the event and is 138-113 in Challenge games.

2021 Big Ten/ACC Challenge

Monday, November 29

Iowa at Virginia

Notre Dame at Illinois

Tuesday, November 30

Clemson at Rutgers

Duke at Ohio State

Florida State at Purdue

Minnesota at Pitt

Indiana at Syracuse

Northwestern at Wake Forest

Wednesday, December 1

Wisconsin at Georgia Tech

Louisville at Michigan State

Miami at Penn State

Michigan at North Carolina

Nebraska at NC State

Virginia Tech at Maryland

