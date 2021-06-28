Advertisement

Blacksburg native hits UNREAL shot to force playoff en route to Disc Golf World Championship

James Conrad sank a 247-foot birdie shot to clinch a playoff against Lynchburg-area resident Paul McBeth.
James Conrad lines up his 247-foot shot for birdie at the Disc Golf World Championship on...
James Conrad lines up his 247-foot shot for birdie at the Disc Golf World Championship on Saturday.(Disc Golf Pro Tour)
By Anthony Romano
Published: Jun. 27, 2021 at 9:24 PM EDT|Updated: 1 hours ago
OGDEN, Utah (WDBJ) - Blacksburg native James Conrad needed to hit an insane 247-foot birdie shot to force a playoff on the 18th hole at the Disc Golf World Championship in Utah on Saturday, and the shot he made, you have to see to believe.

The incredible shot was the number one play on SportsCenter’s Top 10 on Saturday night.

Conrad went on to win the event in the playoff, and the kicker? The man he beat was five-time world champion and Lynchburg-area resident Paul McBeth - a memorable moment for two guys with Southwest Virginia roots currently lighting up the disc golf world.

