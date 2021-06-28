Blacksburg native hits UNREAL shot to force playoff en route to Disc Golf World Championship

OGDEN, Utah (WDBJ) - Blacksburg native James Conrad needed to hit an insane 247-foot birdie shot to force a playoff on the 18th hole at the Disc Golf World Championship in Utah on Saturday, and the shot he made, you have to see to believe.

Just plain crazy. James Conrad throws it in from 247ft for birdie to push the @PDGA Disc Golf World Championship into a Playoff. #PDGAWorlds #SCTop10 @SportsCenter @espn @ESPNAssignDesk



McBeth and Conrad are playing off right now. Watch live here: https://t.co/P2hGISEaDQ pic.twitter.com/Rtqf27Vhqu — Disc Golf Pro Tour (@DiscGolfProTour) June 27, 2021

The incredible shot was the number one play on SportsCenter’s Top 10 on Saturday night.

Conrad went on to win the event in the playoff, and the kicker? The man he beat was five-time world champion and Lynchburg-area resident Paul McBeth - a memorable moment for two guys with Southwest Virginia roots currently lighting up the disc golf world.

