Dabney S. Lancaster Community College votes for name change

CLIFTON FORGE, Va. (WDBJ) - Dabney S. Lancaster is one of five Virginia community colleges that the state board of education has requested change its name.

At first, the local board didn’t see a pressing need for change.

“What the board looked at was the entire breadth and depth of his work, and as we all make mistakes,” said DSLCC President John Rainone. “So the question is: what will people say about us a hundred years from now?”

Lancaster had been a college president, and the first superintendent of education for the state, but he also seemed to support segregation, and after their vote, the board learned more. A history of a white supremacist group showed he had been the treasurer.

“Then the local board factored in the state board’s request as well as this new information,” Rainone explained.

Leading to a vote for change.

There are some limitations on options. They’re not looking for another person, but rather something tied to their location and values.

“And if you remember our location is seven very distinct communities: Rockbridge, Bath County, Alleghany, and northern Botetourt, including all the cities,” Rainone said. “So we will have to find something that really represents all of those communities.”

It’s not an easy task, even once a name is selected.

“I was just walking around campus,” Rainone said, “and we have flagpoles, and we have names on buildings, and we have logos all over the place.”

A task force is being named and a community survey prepared.

They hope to have a final choice for the board to vote on in October.

