Danville Utilities issues peak power advisory

DANVILLE, Va. (WDBJ) - Danville Utilities issued a peak power advisory Monday, asking its customers to curtail usage from 2-6 p.m. each day through Thursday.

Reducing the demand for electricity during those hours will help save on power supply costs for 2022 and keep customer rates low, according to Danville Utilities. Its wholesale power supplier, American Municipal Power, issued an advisory stating the demand for electricity across the regional power grid that serves Danville could reach its highest point of the year during those peak hours, due to higher temperatures.

During the peak hours, the utility company is asking customers to delay use of major appliances such as washers, dryers and dishwashers; set air conditioner thermostats up a few degrees and use fans; shut off lights when not needed; and unplug small appliances and electric chargers.

Municipal electric utilities pay added demand-based charges for a whole year based on what their communities use during peak hours; for every 1,000 kilowatts curtailed during those times, the company will save thousands toward next year’s costs. While plenty of power is available, the company compares it to the industry’s rush-hour traffic.

Danville Utilities provides electricity to around 42,000 customer locations in a 500-square-mile territory covering Danville, a third of Pittsylvania County and small portions of Henry and Halifax counties.

