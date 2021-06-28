Gas leak forces some Covington residents to evacuate

COVINGTON, Va. (WDBJ) - Some residents in the city of Covington have been evacuated Monday due to a natural gas leak in the area of S. Church Avenue.

The Covington Fire Department and Columbia Gas Company responded to the 2300 block around 10 a.m. following a complaint of natural gas odor in the area. Columbia Gas determined there was a natural gas leak from an unknown source.

As a precaution, residents on S. Church Avenue were evacuated, and those living on S. Grass Avenue and S. Lewis Avenue were advised to be ready to leave if necessary.

The City of Covington Emergency Services and Public Works will assist the gas company during its search for the leak. S. Church Avenue is currently closed to the public.

If you have questions, you are asked to contact the Covington Emergency Communications Center at 540-965-6333.

