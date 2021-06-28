Advertisement

Gas leak forces some Covington residents to evacuate

By Sarah Irby
Published: Jun. 28, 2021 at 1:37 PM EDT|Updated: 43 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

COVINGTON, Va. (WDBJ) - Some residents in the city of Covington have been evacuated Monday due to a natural gas leak in the area of S. Church Avenue.

The Covington Fire Department and Columbia Gas Company responded to the 2300 block around 10 a.m. following a complaint of natural gas odor in the area. Columbia Gas determined there was a natural gas leak from an unknown source.

As a precaution, residents on S. Church Avenue were evacuated, and those living on S. Grass Avenue and S. Lewis Avenue were advised to be ready to leave if necessary.

The City of Covington Emergency Services and Public Works will assist the gas company during its search for the leak. S. Church Avenue is currently closed to the public.

If you have questions, you are asked to contact the Covington Emergency Communications Center at 540-965-6333.

Copyright 2021 WDBJ. All rights reserved.

Most Read

One taken to hospital following Roanoke shooting
Courtesy VDOT
Cleared: Crash causes delays on I-81N in Roanoke Co.
Photo courtesy Botetourt County Fire & EMS
Hiker sustains traumatic injury at Read Mountain Preserve
New Martinsville Business June 2021
New business opens in Martinsville after owner picks up skill during pandemic
Virginia school board votes to remove officers from halls

Latest News

Virginia ABC-related laws go into effect July 1
Public responds to Roanoke animal adoption plea; shelter spaces loosen up
Deputies are looking for Emmitt Southern, 55. He is the suspect they say fled the scene of a...
Shooter sought after person wounded along 220 in Boones Mill
Danville Utilities issues peak power advisory