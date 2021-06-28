Grown Here at Home: Great finds at South County Farmers’ Market in Roanoke County

ROANOKE CO., Va. (WDBJ) - There’s so much you can find at a farmers’ market. In Roanoke County’s Shoppes at West Village you’ll find all kinds of vendors at the South County Farmers’ Market.

Eva Best sells food covers made of beeswax.

“You can use them over and over; you just rinse them with cool water,” said Eva, owner of Bees Wraps by Eva.

Petal & Pail has beautiful flowers. They love doing weddings.

If you like seafood, Local Seafood Delivery will have what you need. Charlie Counts is the owner.

“I personally go down to the coast of North Carolina each week and pick up fresh seafood from off the docks, he said.

Woods Farms has a great spread of fresh produce.

“From strawberries to jellies and jams and pickled beans and fresh vegetables. It is exciting to come out here,” said market customer Doris Childers.

Georgia Crump has all kinds of desserts you can choose from.

“The pound cakes are really popular. I’ve got strawberry pound cake, blueberry, peach, banana nut bread, lemon chess bars,” said Georgia, owner of Desserts by Georgia.

Scenic Ridge Farm has brisket, pork chops, ham steaks and more. Plus, farm fresh eggs.

Simply Daises Flower Farm would love for you to come out to the farm in Boones Mill. They have a cooler with bouquets ready to go. They also sell homemade kombucha.

Stop by Lebanese Baked Goods for some baklava, spinach pies or falafel.

If you want a hot meal, The Veganaire, is a nice stop. They have a hamburger and gravy served over mashed potatoes that won’t have you missing the meat.

But if all you have is the munchies. Crunch Monkee has lots of kettle corn and pork rinds.

“I love seeing just the diverse groups of people that come through, and getting to make friends. It’s family, and that’s what we aim for -- small community and family,” said Market Manager Katherine Woods.

What’s more, the vendors mentioned aren’t even all the ones they have.

The South County Farmers’ Market is open Thursday – Saturday, from 9 a.m. to 2 p.m.

