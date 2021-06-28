Hot and humid weather returns with a stray storm

Isolated storms are possible this afternoon

Highs climb into the 90s early this week

Best chances of rain expected for the end of the week

MONDAY - WEDNESDAY

The first half of the week looks to be the warmest days as high pressure continues to build. There is a chance of an isolated storm or two on Monday afternoon. Highs will reach the mid and upper 80s with areas along and east of the Blue Ridge back into the lower 90s.

By Wednesday we will be watching a slow moving front to our northwest. At this time this looks to bring our best rain chances for the end of the week.

Highs climb into the 90s through Wednesday. (WDBJ Weather)

THU-FRI-SAT

As the high pressure system in the Atlantic slides away from the US, our rain chances will increase with an approaching front. Expect stormy conditions beginning Thursday and possibly lingering into the July 4th weekend. Timing and location still remains uncertain, but flooding and severe weather chances will increase with this set-up.

Heavy showers and storms likely late in the week thanks to an approaching front. (WDBJ7 Weather)

TROPICS

The tropics continue to to remain active. Another cluster of storms will be something to watch in the middle of the Atlantic in the next few days. At this time, the chances of this forming into a tropical storm are not high, but many models are showing rainfall impacting states to our south. We will continue to monitor this system and the other system in the Eastern Atlantic.