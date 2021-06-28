Advertisement

House a total loss after morning fire in Wirtz

By Pat Thomas
Published: Jun. 28, 2021 at 4:17 PM EDT|Updated: 1 hour ago
WIRTZ, Va. (WDBJ) - A house is a total loss after a fire near Smith Mountain Lake Monday morning.

A woman who lived in the home on Damshore Drive in Wirtz was awakened by smoke detectors, grabbed her dog and got out of the house. Her husband was not home, according to Scruggs Fire Chief Dempsey Moore.

The fire marshal is working to determine the cause of the fire.

The homeowner had some difficulty breathing and was taken to a hospital to be checked out.

A firefighter was checked at a hospital for a “foreign object” in an eye, and one firefighter was treated at the scene after becoming overheated.

