Lexington library hosts foster bunny

Happy Day, the bunny, explores the shelves at the Lexington, Va., library.
Happy Day, the bunny, explores the shelves at the Lexington, Va., library.(WDBJ7 Photo)
By Bruce Young
Published: Jun. 28, 2021 at 4:51 PM EDT|Updated: 32 minutes ago
LEXINGTON, Va. (WDBJ) - You can find all sorts of things besides books in the library, like movies and music CDs, in the Lexington branch of the Rockbridge Regional Library.

But for the past couple weeks, you could also meet Happy Day, the bunny. She was being fostered in the library’s children’s section as part of their summer reading program, Tales and Tails, which is all about reading stories about animals.

Happy Day would play with visitors and occasionally wander the shelves.

”So she would sit your lap, and you could pet her for ages,” Children’s Programming Specialist Wendy Redfern said. “The kids would sit around in a circle, and she would come out and say hello to everybody, and we would hold her. She was extremely handle-able, and I miss her!”

She went back to the pet store this week, when a pair of baby guinea pigs takes over.

